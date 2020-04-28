After the battle of life with Covid-19, we will have to fight the battle for our livelihoods: Saumya Tandon

tv

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 20:38 IST

There are positives and negatives about the lockdown, points out actor Saumya Tandon, who is enjoying spending time with her son at home, and also find time to pursue hobbies that one can’t in the daily work routine. “I am not a good cook but now as I am handling the kitchen, I have made stuff I never thought I could. From icecream to Banofee Pie to biryani to Kerala stew and appams- I have surprised myself (laughs),” she says. Tandon has taken up dancing which she tried a few times but never could pursue regularly. She is also reading and writing a lot.

Talking about the negative aspect of the pandemic and the lockdown, she remarks that the “economy will be bad” for so many people, if we have a long-lasting recession. “I am extremely depressed seeing how things are going on. Small businesses will suffer more than others. It is unfortunate and scary. Indian industries including hospitality, tourism and entrepreneurs will go through so many changes and there will be a lot of layoffs as how long can the owners keep paying the staff without revenue. It will hit us hard. After the battle of life with Covid-19, we will have to fight a battle for our livelihoods,” she predicts.

Tandon doesn’t see cinemas opening in the near future, “unless there is a miracle”. “Even if the vaccine is ready, which it won’t be for a few months, people won’t be keen to go to restaurants or cinemas immediately. Huge weddings, concerts, public gatherings, film festivals all of them will be affected for a longer period, at least for a year. Digital will be a boon but the tricky thing will be how do you shoot as unit members come from all parts of the city? It is impossible to keep hygiene on a set, even if they reduce the number of people on set,” she signs off.