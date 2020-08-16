Amit Sadh to star in Zee5 series Zidd that will mark producer Boney Kapoor’s digital debut

tv

Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh are all set to star in upcoming Zee5 series Zidd. The original series will be directed by ad filmmaker Vishal Mangalorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

Zidd is the story of a couple whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn various impossible situations and impediments. The series includes action sequences and Army missions.

The show also marks the digital debut of film producer Boney Kapoor. He said, “When Akash and Joy narrated the story of Zidd to me, I was overwhelmed with josh and tears at the same time. Zidd is a great human story of valour and determination in the backdrop of the esteemed Special Forces of our great Indian Army and these are the times when this story is even more relevant. Zee has always been a great partner for me and I wish the Zee5 team all the best and feel proud to present this story. Jai Hind.”

Amit Sadh who is playing the lead character said, “I don’t have a word for an army officer who sacrifices his life to protect our country, his heart only beats for the country and to protect us. For me, it is a very proud feeling that I’m going to share a story with the country on the day of our independence, 15th August. Zidd is a tribute to our special forces and great soldiers. I would like to dedicate this to our country, to our citizens and each and every soldier of our country. Yeh jo Zidd hai, yeh mera sab ko salaam hai. This is the biggest honour as a citizen and as an artist. It is beyond acting to wear the uniform again and to be telling another real story of the valour, courage, strength and sacrifices that armed forces men and women make. I hope with the love and guidance, we can bring something authentic, effective, inspirational, aspirational, something that brings a smile of the faces of the armed forces, their families and the country and their heartbeat raises a little in admiration for the beautiful country that we are living in.”

Amrita Puri said, “I am extremely glad to be a part of this show. One of the main reasons I wanted to be a part of the project is because it inspires faith and courage. A story like Zidd that shows the triumph of human will in extraordinarily difficult circumstances made me feel hopeful. It has been a very tough year for everyone across the globe. Faith that we shall get through these difficult times is the need of the hour. Zidd is a testament to the human spirit and I feel grateful to be part of such a meaningful story.”

Sushant Singh says, “I loved how, through this show, I could be a part of the forces and it helped me learn and grow so much as a person. The Army indeed does an incredible job at the borders and that’s why we are living at peace in our homes. Zidd is a very important project, something extremely close to my heart. The entire cast, crew is brilliant and very hardworking. Cannot wait for people to see what we have in store for them.”

Inspired by true events , Zidd goes on floors soon and will stream exclusively on Zee5.

