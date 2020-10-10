e-paper
Home / TV / Anup Jalota explains his ‘wedding pic’ with Jasleen Matharu, here’s the secret behind it

Anup Jalota explains his ‘wedding pic’ with Jasleen Matharu, here’s the secret behind it

Anup Jalota says that the viral ‘wedding’ picture with Bigg Boss co-contestant Jasleen Matharu is from an upcoming movie. In the film, he plays her father. The two appeared together on the 12th season of the reality show.

tv Updated: Oct 10, 2020 07:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anup Jalota with Jasleen Matharu in the viral picture.
Anup Jalota with Jasleen Matharu in the viral picture.
         

Bhajan singer and actor Anup Jalota’s recent picture with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Jasleen Matharu has gone viral. It shows the two of them dressed as bride and groom and posing for the camera. The photo shocked their fans, who wondered if the two had gotten married.

Now, in an interview, Anup has revealed the real deal behind the picture. Anup says the photo is from the shoot of their upcoming film, Woh Meri Student Hai, in which he plays Jasleen’s father.

“It’s not as it looks like. This is a part of the scene from my upcoming film Woh Meri Student Hai. It’s a dream sequence where Jasleen is getting married and I am her father. In many weddings, even the fathers wear pagdi and the baratis too. The picture is not fake and from the sets of the film. The film is nearly complete with just two days of shoot left. The photo is being presented in the wrong way,” he told India Today.

Anup added that he doesn’t care about his image in public getting ruined by such rumours. “I am just doing my work and don’t care what others think,” he said.

Anup and Jasleen entered the Bigg Boss house as a couple in the 12th season of the show. They kept the audience wondering about their equation and raised speculation even further with their hugs and kisses. It was later revealed that they had put on a show to gain attention.

Also read: Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu shares wedding pics with singer Anup Jalota, fans want to know if they are married

Jasleen has earlier said that she was planning to marry a doctor who was introduced to her by Anup. “Anup ji introduced me to Abhinit. Anup ji and Abhinit’s father are friends. I was in Bhopal and back recently after staying there for 15 days. I met Abhinit and his family. We spent a good time in Bhopal. We could not go around much due to the lockdown but we had a lovely time. This was our first meeting but we’ve been talking over calls and video calls for three months. We even shot for a song in Bhopal,” she told The Times of India. She later said that the engagement was broken off as their horoscopes did not match.

