Arjun Bijlani’s building sealed off as a resident tests positive

tv

Updated: May 26, 2020 19:26 IST

After producer Boney Kapoor’s house help tested positive, now, Arjun Bijlani’s neighbour too has tested positive and so the Andheri complex has been sealed. Bijlani lives in another wing of the building complex, which is also the residence of actors Tabu and Karishma Tanna.

“Somebody’s help on the first floor of my wing is infected, and while I am on the sixth floor, the authorities will seal the building. Another Covid-19 case was earlier reported in the adjacent wing of our complex so we need to be extra careful,” says Bijlani, who lives with his wife and son. He has already stocked up on the essentials but he admits that the next 14 days are going to be crucial.

The actor admits that the situation has been scary for everyone since the outbreak, but now that it’s in his building, he is very tense. “I am more worried now because I have a five-year-old son at home. But, I am going to stay positive and pray that it doesn’t affect my family. Quarantining with pets can be a little difficult and I have a dog too, who obviously needs to go for a walk daily, so it’s going to be a big task now,” he says.

The one thing Bijlani is thankful for is that his mother is staying with his younger brother. “I couldn’t get my mother in time before the lockdown and I used to feel terrible about it as she is managing the house with my younger brother. But now, I feel at least she is safe or else, if she was here, she would have been at risk too,” he says.