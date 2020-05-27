Asha Negi says she was depressed when two consecutive shows failed: ‘I put on weight because I was eating so much’

tv

May 27, 2020

Television actor Asha Negi, who shot to fame with the popular show Pavitra Rishta, has revealed that she was depressed after two consecutive shows of hers performed badly. She said that it not only took a toll on her emotionally but also physically as she gained weight due to emotional eating.

Asha replaced the lead in two shows -- Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan -- but they both went off air shortly after that, due to poor ratings. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “Emotions did ride high when the two shows didn’t work. When the first show did not work, I was like, ‘It is okay, maybe I have had a good career in the past, so one not working is okay.’ But then the next also did not work and I was really disheartened. I was so demotivated. I thought it was over for me. I was very depressed at that time. I had also put on weight because I was eating so much because of depression. It did hamper my mental peace and confidence.”

Eventually, Asha realised that she could not control how her shows would fare. The only thing she could do was choose her projects more carefully.

“With time, I healed and realised that I am an actor and here to perform and it is okay if my projects did not work, but I can be a little selective with my projects. I won’t pick up any project for the heck of it. That’s why I took a long break because nothing good was offered to me. I am glad it happened. You know, when I had to come to Mumbai, I got projects back to back without much struggle despite my inexperience. I did not see struggle then, so, I feel this is when I struggled. I collected myself then, and with time, I evolved as an actor and person,” she said.

Most recently, Asha was seen in the web series Baarish 2, alongside Sharman Joshi. The show’s new season revolves around Anuj and Gauravi’s marriage and the hurdles they face.

