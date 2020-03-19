e-paper
Big Brother Germany contestants find out about coronavirus on live TV, erupt in tears

The contestants on Big Brother Germany were told about the coronavirus pandemic after being kept in the dark for over a month while they stayed in isolation on the show.

tv Updated: Mar 19, 2020 07:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A contestant on Big Brother Germany cries after watching a video message from her family.
Contestants on Big Brother Germany were told about the magnitude of the coronavirus in a live episode on Tuesday, after the network controversially chose to keep news about the pandemic a secret. The contestants had entered the Big Brother house in February, when the earliest cases of the virus were being reported in Europe.

According to reports, four contestants had entered the show at a later date, and were instructed to not speak about the virus. The decision to keep this information from them caused an online uproar, and the network announced that it would finally inform them, during a special episode.

 

In a video from the episode, shared online by the network Sat 1, host Jochen Schropp,separated from the contestants by a glass barrier, tells them, “Please don’t get scared. Let me just explain why we are sitting behind a glass wall.” Schropp then explained that “a disease called COVID-19 had spread across the world.”

Schropp told the contestants that their families were safe -- the network had earlier assured that the contestants themselves were also safe from the virus -- and showed them a video of what has been happening around the world. Germany has reported more than 6000 cases of the coronavirus, and 13 deaths. The global tally has crossed 200000.

Some contestants are reported to have cried. One of them noted that her 55-year-old mother has a pre-existing heart condition. Videos from family members were shown to the contestants to reassure them that they’re doing fine. The contestants were advised by their families to stay in Big Brother. “This might be the safest place in Germany,” one joked.

This isn’t the first time that contestants of Big Brother have been told information about the outside world. In 2001, it was decided that the contestants of Big Brother US should be told about 9/11.

