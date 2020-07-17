e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Big day for India: Never Have I Ever, Extraction register strong viewership numbers on Netflix

Big day for India: Never Have I Ever, Extraction register strong viewership numbers on Netflix

India-centric titles Never Have I Ever and Extraction registered strong viewership numbers on Netflix, the streamer has revealed.

tv Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Never Have I Ever has registered 40 million views in the first month of release.
Never Have I Ever has registered 40 million views in the first month of release.
         

Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy series, Never Have I Ever, has registered strong viewership numbers, Netflix revealed on Thursday. The series, about an Indian-American teenager, was watched by 40 million households in the first month of its release.

Never Have I Ever, co-created by Kaling and Lang Fisher, and starring newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role, released on April 27. Greg Daniels and Steve Carell’s workplace comedy, Space Force, also hit 40 million views in one month.

The streamer also revealed that the action film Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda, is the most-watched original film ever, outdoing its projected 90 million views, and registering 99 million in the first month. According to Netflix’s viewership metrics, a ‘view’ is counted after a user spends two minutes watching a film, or an episode of a show. This metric was introduced recently. The previous metric considered a ‘view’ only after a user had watched 70% of a particular film or an episode.

 

“All of the major entertainment companies like WarnerMedia, Disney and NBCUniversal are pushing their own streaming services and two of the most valuable companies in the world, Apple and Amazon, are growing their investment in premium content,” the streamer said in a statement, according to Deadline. “In addition, TikTok’s growth is astounding, showing the fluidity of internet entertainment.”

Also read: Extraction is Netflix’s most watched film ever, Randeep Hooda and Russo Brothers celebrate the record

On Thursday, the streamer announced a list of 17 Indian originals -- films and television shows -- that will be released on the service in the coming weeks. The titles range from high-profile films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and the ensemble drama Ludo, to shows such as A Suitable Boy and Bombay Begums.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
June saw India make its first trade surplus in 18 years. But this isn’t good news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
Cong suspends 2 MLAs of Sachin Pilot’s camp over leaked audio tapes
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
LIVE: Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally nearing 1,400-mark
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
Watch: Army’s T-90 tanks carry out exercise during Rajnath Singh’s Leh visit
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In