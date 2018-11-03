Bigg Boss 12 day 47 highlights: Sreesanth sends Karanvir Bohra to jail, Srishty Rode gets emotional over link up with Rohit Suchanti

The Bigg Boss season 12 saw one of the most controversial contestants Sreesanth becoming the captain in the last episode. The former cricketer had won almost absolute majority in the captaincy task by apologizing for his past mistakes and bad behaviour. However, the former cricketer went back on his words as he nominated his close friend Karanvir Bohra for the kalkothri (jail).

The Bigg Boss had asked the contestants to nominate three contenders for the kalkothri. On the basis of majority, Deepak Thakur, Megha Dhade and Rohit Suchanti were selected to serve jail term as punishment. However, Sreesanth, being the captain, was given the power to replace one of them with a contestant of his choice whom he wants to punish. Surprisingly, he named his old friend Karanvir Bohra.

This did not go down well with their common friend Dipika Kakar Ibrahim who regretted supporting Sreesanth through thick and thin. Not only her, all the house members were stunned by Sreesanth’s unexpected decision. This was followed by a huge showdown as Sreesanth justified choosing him on the basis of majority and as a punishment for hurting him. It is to be noted, he had confessed being hurt as God’s way of punishing him for his bad behaviour while asking the contestants’ support during the captaincy task.

The day progressed with Bigg Boss introducing a beauty contest that had three participants — Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan and Srishty Rode. The three women had to compete in makeup and had to convince Rohit to choose one of them for a dance. While all the three ladies turned up in their best avatars, Rohit picked Srishty as the winner. The two danced beautifully on a romantic number.

However, some contestants alleged that the task result was fixed as Rohit and Srishty were friends which led her to win the game. The romance in the air vanished soon after as Srishty ended up in tears while being concerned about her real time boyfriend Manish Naggdev outside the house. Coming as a respite ahead of Diwali, the Bigg Boss also ended the jail term and freed the three contestants.

However, the peace will certainly be short-lived as former Bigg Boss winner Hina Khan is set to organise an adalat in the house which will have the contestants facing allegations put up by the audience and the house inmates. It is also the time for the next eviction as one of the nine nominated contestants will leave the house during Weekend Ka Vaar.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 10:55 IST