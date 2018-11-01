Bigg Boss 12: Sapna Choudhry, Sana Khan to enter the house for Diwali special episode

Bigg Boss 12 house will celebrate Diwali in style this year with special guests. According to a report in The Indian Express, the ex-Bigg Boss contestants Sapna Chaudhary and Sana Khan will enter the house after Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s special entry last week. Sana is expected to sell designer wear for the festive occasion, but if the housemates wanted to do business with her, they will have to lose something very important to them.

A source told Indianexpress.com, “The Diwali week will be full of surprises for the housemates. After Vikas and Shilpa’s rangoli competition, it would be now time for some more fun. Sana would be seen selling designer clothes to the housemates. In return, the contestants would need to sacrifice something from their personal belonging. On the other hand, Sapna would be seen performing on her hit numbers to entertain the housemates.”

Another guest is also expected to enter the house with Sapna and Sana. New to the Bigg Boss family, Master Chef judge Zorawar will make his debut on the show and set up live counters for the contestants. The house will be set up to look like a mela.

Shilpa and Vikas entered the house on Tuesday and tried to get the housemates to perform better. They also tried to manipulate a few during the rangoli task.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 17:57 IST