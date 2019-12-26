Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan wants Asim’s dad to go in the house

tv

Actor Gauahar Khan has shared her Christmas wish on social media and it has a lot to do with the ongoing debate around Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and their feud inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Gauahar, who won the seventh season of the controversial reality show, has said she wants the makers to send Asim’s dad inside the house.

In Wednesday’s episode, Asim and Sidharth locked horns once again, and Sidharth hurled abuses at Asim’s dad. Talking about her wish, she explained that she wants to watch Sidharth’s reaction when he faces the man whom he has been abusing for no reason at all.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram, Gauahar says, “Since it is Christmas, I have my Christmas Bigg Boss wish. I love the show so much! Asim ke dad ko please....jabhi bhi aapka family round hoga please Asim ke dad ko zarur bhejiyega (Whenever you have the family round, please send Asim’s dad inside the house). I want to see how one person faces the father of a person who is, for no reason, getting abused in the house.”

Elaborating that fights are rampant and rather common on the current show, Gauahar wonders why would anyone drag parents in these fights. "Keep fighting, kill each other. Abuses are common in these fights but why do you have to drag another’s father in each and every fight? I want to see how will he face Asim’s dad ..apparently he has been taught a lot about Indian values). ”

Not oblivious to the troll army that thrives on such opinionated posts, Gauahar also has a message for those who abuse her online: “Ab saari galiyan jo bharmaar aaengi. Oho hoho.(Now, I will be showered with abuses). People think that people actually get affected by these gaalis.No, we don’t. The thing is that, jaise aapko haq hai apne favourites rakhne ka waise hi, as a viewer humein haq hai ye batane ka agar mujhe lag raha hai ki koi kaha par kuch galat kar raha hai ya sahi kar raha hai. (Just like you have the right to have favourites, so do we. As a viewer, I have the right to express when I think someone is doing a wrong or right thing.)”

She also praised Sidharth for his chemistry with Shehnaaz. “Like I always appreciate Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry. I like watching them, it is fun to watch them. Good for that!”

She adds, “But, Rashami was wrong when she threw tea on him. And she was wrong when she hurled abuses at him. I do not like when Aarti shouts and yells for no reason or when she interferes in someone else’s matters. ”

Gauahar also takes Mahira Sharma to task for not displaying her own identity.“Mahira ka to koi role hi nahi hai, apart from getting into people’s topics that have to do with Paras, and Sidharth now. Apna wajood kya hai wo kisi ko nahi pata (Mahira does not have any role, apart from getting into people’s topics related with Paras, and Sidharth now. No one knows her identity),” she says.

Admitting that even her favourite contestant - Asim - has committed quite a few mistakes, Gauahar says everyone has both good and bad sides. “I can have a million, million, million reasons. I like Asim for his patience. He is playing his own game and even he has committed many mistakes. He has also abused people but you cannot ignore a person’s good or bad side. I think Sidharth is a strong contender, but a lot of his mannerisms appear to be wrong. So please keep your abuses to yourself). Enjoy Bigg Boss,” she signed off.

