Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana reacts to suicide comment made by Shehnaaz Gill’s father

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:06 IST

Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father has said that she was turned down for several opportunities because of her controversial relationship with fellow contestant Himanshi Khurana in the house. Himanshi in reaction to Santok Gill’s comments has said that Shehnaaz created her own problems and used the controversies to her favour.

She wrote on Twitter, “Agar apki beti ne mere vajah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyayie ki khud ki controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao. Jab ki apki beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai. App soch smj kr interview do” (If your daughter has attempted suicide because of me, please also make her understand that she started the controversy and disturbed herself. Your daughter, in a Canada based interview also said that she got work because of the controversy. Please think and give interviews.”

Agar apki Beti ne meri viah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyaiye ki khud hi controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao . jab ki apki Beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai .app soch smj kr interview do — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Shehnaaz’s father had earlier told SpotboyE, “After the fight with Himanshi whenever Shehnaaz got work, Himanshi used to call up the directors and producers and started filling their ears against Shehnaaz. She stopped getting work. Himanshi destroyed her career. It was good that Shehnaaz did not give up and started singing. She got popular in singing. I feel if someone else would have been in Shehnaaz’s place that person would have committed suicide. She used to get hate mail and messages on social media. Out of 100 comments, she used to get 90 vulgar comments. It was all done by Himanshi’s PR team. Shehnaaz did not give up and continued working. The entire Punjab Industry has boycotted Shehnaaz and used to hate her.”

Himanshi was introduced as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 13, and was said to be a professional rival of Shehnaaz’s. She told Pinkvilla before entering the house, “I know we will be facing each other for the first time in the house, Shehnaaz and me, so she will be shocked but I am prepared. I am not going inside with any grudge in my heart, I have become very neutral towards her. I won’t be passing any comment but she is used to passing comments against me. So, let’s see.”

