Bigg Boss 13: Kishwer Merchant wants Aarti Singh to give it back to Shefali Bagga, says ‘you are stronger than this’

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:31 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kishwar Merchant has come out in support of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Aarti Singh, after a personal attack by Shefali Bagga on the show. Aarti was at the receiving end earlier this week when Shefali Bagga grilled her about her broken marriage.

Sharing a picture of Aarti from the task, Kishwer wrote on Instagram stories, “You are stronger than this girl. Kal le lena uski, tujhe bhi mauka milega.”

During the BB Hospital task, Shefali was the doctor and Aarti was the patient. Bigg Boss had asked Shefali to treat Aarti for her hearing impairment. As part of the task, Shefali was supposed to say things to Aarti that will make her quit the game. Though Aarti broke down as Shefali asked her about divorce and a past relationship with co-contestant and TV actor Shidharth Shukla, she did not quit the task and went on to win it.

Soon after the task finished, Shefali apologised to Aarti but it seems the damage has been done. Soon as the episode ended, Shefali was among the top India trends on Twitter. Fans of the show slammed her for bringing up the personal life of Aarti. One user tweeted, ““#ShefaliBagga said so many nasty things under the pretence of the task. She didn’t realise that this task was to show the viewers how desperate these celebs can get and how low they can go. Shefali has failed miserably. RT if u agree#BB13 #BiggBoss13.”

Another one wrote, “Was it really necessary for #ShefaliBagga to talk so low with #ArtiSingh ? She talked about Arti’s divorce, which is so not a partof wat hapend in #BB13 Sincewhen going personal with other hms is allowed even in task?@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #biggboss13.”

Later, on Thursday, during the discussion for choosing the best performer of the task, Shefali said that she cooked up stories while grilling Aarti. Kishwar was one of the top contestants on Bigg Boss 9 and was on the show with her then boyfriend Suyyash Rai. She chose to quit the show after being offered Rs 15 lakh as part of a deal on the game.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 13:29 IST