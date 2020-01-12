Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli shares her traumatic experience of being molested by tutor

tv

Television actor Madhurima Tuli, who is currently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, has revealed that her teacher molested her thrice when he came to give her tuitions at home. Madhurima was sharing her traumatic experience as a part of a task on the show.

As Deepika Padukone and acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal visited the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote Chhapaak, they asked contestants to share some of the hard-hitting experiences that have shaped their lives. Laxmi began the task by narrating her own journey and how she braved the acid attack. After Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh shared their stories, it was Madhurima’s turn.

She began by thanking Arti and Vishal, as their stories gave her the courage to speak up. “Main bhi bachpan mein molest hui hoon aur inse (Vishal and Arti) himmat mili mujhe bolne ki. Woh molestation mere teacher ne ki, mere tutor jo mujhe ghar pe padhane aate the (I was also molested in childhood. It was my tuition teacher who came home to teach me. Vishal and Arti gave me the courage to speak up),” Madhurima said.

As she remembered the incidents, Madhurima began crying and Laxmi had to hug and console her before encouraging her to open up and overcome her fears. “Kaafi baar unhone koshish ki lekin mera bhai hota tha toh kar nahi paate the. Usko chai ke bahane bhej ke mujhe inappropriately, alag alag jagah touch karte the. Teen-chaar baar hua yeh, phir maine Mummy se kahi yeh baat, aur unhone Papa se kahi (He tried several times, but he could not do anything as my brother would always be present. He sent my brother away on the pretext of getting tea and touched me inappropriately. After he did this 3-4 times, I told my mother who informed my father),” she further said.

Madhurima then thanked her parents saying, “Luckily, mere papa-mummy ne bahut support kiya mera. Lekin mujhe woh cheez bahut affect kar gayi thi, mera padhne me mann nahi lagta tha, baar baar yehi baat aati thi and school teachers began blaming me. (Luckily, my father and mother supported me but that incident affected me a lot. I could not concentrate on studying as it would haunt me. I started lagging behind in studies and my teachers would blame me).Then, we shifted to Dehradun and everything changed, I began studying and here I am.”

