Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s fight scene with Varun Dhawan in Main Tera Hero goes viral

tv

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 09:38 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fight sequence with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan from the 2014 film Main Tera Hero has gone viral. In the movie clip, Asim with a group of boys is seen getting involved in a fight with Varun.

In the action sequence, Asim runs towards Varun with a hockey stick but the Badlapur star hits him and he seen falling flat on the floor.

The Jammu-born model played a small role in the film. The video is doing rounds on social media and there has been a lot of reactions.

Currently, Asim is one of the finalists in the Colors' show. He is competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

Main Tera Hero also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri. The film was directed by Varun's father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more