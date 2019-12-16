Bigg Boss 13: ‘Sidharth Shukla may be a TV star but I am much better than him,’ Hindustani Bhau holds forth after eviction

tv

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:24 IST

After being voted out of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13, Hindustani Bhau has claimed his elimination was planned, adding that he also wanted to leave the house as he missed his mother. He also revealed why he had an ugly fight with Sidharth Shukla inside the house.

“Arti is Sidharth’s friend but she had a panic attack because of him, I yelled at him and told him that he has no manners, does not know how to behave with women. Abusing women and maligning their character is your standard. You are a TV star but I am much better than you,” Bhau said in an interview.

Speaking with Times Now in an interview after his elimination, Bhau said, “I got evicted because I wanted to leave. I had been missing my mother terribly and I am not used to staying away from her for such a long time. I am her son but I take care of her like she is my daughter. And I knew that she would be worried because I was not well in the house. Otherwise, there is no chance that I got lesser votes than the others.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone finally gets a selfie with ‘death by chocolate’ Hrithik Roshan at Rohini Iyer’s house party. See pics

“I am infamous for the videos I had put up because I used a lot of abusive and harsh words. When I had entered the show, a lot of people thought that I am going to add to all the ugly drama. Everyone was scared that I’ll make things twice as bad. When I was offered the show, I was reluctant to take it because compared to the celebs in the house, I am nothing. But my friends wanted me to do it because they wanted the world to see that I am not what they see me as in my videos. They wanted everyone to see what Bhau really was and everyone’s perception about me changed when I entered the house.”

If there was anything Bhau was criticised for, it was that he was often seen lying on his bed. “It was not that I was lying around the whole day but that’s what they showed on the episodes. So I can’t do anything about it now. Earlier I did lie down a lot but only because I wasn’t feeling well for 10 days. I was down with a fever that I think was passed on by Sidharth Shukla. But the sweet thing is that when I wasn’t well, everyone in the house took care of me,” he added. Shukla is currently being treated for typhoid in a hospital.

Follow @htshowbiz for more