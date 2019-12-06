Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta confirms entry on the show, worships Lord Ganesha for ‘another journey’

tv

Producer Vikas Gupta has confirmed his entry inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, with an Instagram post. The post comes after days of speculations whether he will join the show anytime soon.

Sharing a picture of himself standing in front of Lord Ganesha - who is worshipped before starting new projects, Vikas wrote, “Om Gan Ganpatay Namah !!! This is going to be another journey let’s learn , let’s evolve . Let’s do good . #vikasinBB13 #lostsouls #raginimmsreturns2 #vgang #mastermindisback #keepsupporting #keepitsimple.”

Actor Surbhi Chandna wants Vikas to enter the house soon. “Mera Cutie is ready to change the game at #biggboss13 @colorstv And this gets me all the more excited cause i have been following this season religiously.. Cannot wait for the entry VG.. #vikasguptainbb13,” she wrote alongside a picture with Vikas.

Reports suggested that Vikas may stay inside the house for two weeks and exit the house later, when the makers expect Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return after recovering from debilitating backache. Devoleena exited the show for medical reasons on Saturday after her backache aggravated and she was advised complete bed rest.

Tuesday’s episode saw re-entry of journalist Shefali Bagga and actor Arhaan Khan on Bigg Boss 13, just a few weeks after they were voted out. Actor Madhurima Tuli also entered the house as a wild card entry, coming as a shock to ex-boyfriend actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who has been on the show for a few weeks now.

Earlier, talking about not winning the 11th season where he had quite a few major fights with season winner Shilpa Shinde, Vikas had told Hindustan Times, “I always thought I will reach top two. Shilpa Shinde was popular as she has been working for 15 years and my public image was made in just 105 days. But you know that you have played a sensible game, so when Hina Khan entered the finale I felt bad for a moment. One shouldn’t forget that Hina has also worked in top shows for eight years.”

