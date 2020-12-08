Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla warns Rahul Mahajan that Eijaz Khan can’t be trusted as captaincy task begins

tv

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:32 IST

On Tuesday’s episode on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi and Eijaz Khan will compete against each other to become the captain of the house for the week. The captain is safe from eviction and also gets extra privileges like freedom from doing any household chores and a bedroom to oneself.

The promotional video shared online began with the announcement that Rahul Mahajan will kickstart the captaincy task. Vikas Gupta is seen telling Rahul that he should vote for a captain who will make sure he is in profit. Manu Punjabi was seen telling Eijaz Khan, “Captain, kuch bhi ho jaaye, humara hoga (No matter what happens, the captain must be ours).” The housemates seem to have been divided into groups for the task.

Vikas looks on as Jasmin Bhasin is seen telling Abhinav Shukla that she’d give her vote for Eijaz. Abhinav says Eijaz would prioritise Manu.The promo ends with Eijaz offering a deal to Rahul, “Mere aur Manu me se jo bhi bane, first chance me tere ko nomination se nikalega (Whoever is the captain - Manu or myself - will save you from nominations at the first chance available).”

Abhinav was soon seen warning Rahul, “You cannot trust him.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals ex-girlfriend threatened to file fake dowry case against him, Vikas Gupta might have influenced her

Bigg Boss 14 entered second stage with Sunday being Bigg Boss 14 challengers premiere night when Vikas, along with his challengers -- Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan -- entered the show as competitors.

Follow @htshowbiz for more