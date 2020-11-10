Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan is the new Sidharth Shukla, announce fans as Farah Khan supports him in new task

tv

Filmmaker Farah Khan appeared on Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 and chided Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin for their behaviour with Eijaz Khan during the task, Farah Ki Adalat.Fans of the show, however, were not convinced and have flooded internet with comparisons between Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Eijaz. Former contestants Diandra Soares and VJ Andy were among many who felt Eijaz is being propped up by the show makers.

Farah had criticised Pavitra, Jasmin, Jaan and Kavita for using abusive language and physical aggression against Eijaz. She also told Pavitra and Kavita that they looked bad when they talked about things they had done for him. She also schooled Jaan and Jasmin and asked them to at least respect Eijaz's age. In her discussion, Farah also told the housemates that they must respect Eijaz for talking about his own depression, adding that it takes a lot to open up about such struggles.

Fans of the show, however, felt that it was a scripted task to clean up the image of Eijaz, much like Sidhrath was supported by the makers last season. A fan wrote, “Whatever #SidharthShukla did last season atleast it was entertaining he ran the show on his shoulders, made it such a hit. Eijaz is a total flop show, His antics are neither entertaining nor funny. I’ve no idea why #BB14 are favoring him so much. #BiggBoss14.”

Former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares tweeted, “Patience!!!! What patience is #farah talking about?!?! his dude blows up, is agitated , sulks , makes rotten faces & loses it even when someone is apologizing to him. Maybe we need to change the definition of patience. #biggboss14.”

She added, “Also once again “the blatant bias” is so obvious. And you ask @Iamkavitak a question & then not let her respond, keep cutting her off & defending the chosen one. What utter nonsense. Stop glorifying only one person & make it seem like the rest are evil or useless. #biggboss14.”

One user wrote, “Basically, be a toxic masculine and in the friends circle of the ‘Big Boss’ if you wanna be favoured on. Great impact on society guys. Fantastic! Raising hands#BiggBoss14 #BB14.”

Another one tweeted, “So in short even in BB people with back stories are being promoted. This will be a huge plot na if Eijaz wins. Look at him he won over his anxiety & depression. What a story. Hard luck for others that they didn’t choose to bring their hardships on national tv.”

