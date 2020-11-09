Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi supports Rahul Vaidya, slams Pavitra Punia for her criticism of Kavita Kaushik

tv

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi has extended support to Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya while she slammed Pavitra Punia after Salman Khan took them to task on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday. While Rahul, along with everyone else, was scolded for not pointing out the wrong behaviour, Pavitra Punia was slammed for using abusive language and physical aggression during a fight with Eijaz Khan.

After scolding everyone for not intervening in Pavitra’s fight with Eijaz, Salman had asked Rahul why he did not go and tell Pavitra she was wrong. Rahul explained that he did not see the need to do so. The singer added that Eijaz and Pavitra seem to have a pattern - they fight and have ugliest of arguments but soon reconcile and are seen together.

Kamya tweeted Sunday night, “Totally agree with @rahulvaidya23 it has become a pattern! Also i feel koi bhi kisiko kyu jaakar kahega ki woh galat hai aur usko maafi maangni chahiye? Why? Its a game, ek ka nuksaan dusre ka fayda hota hai yahan! People r here to do damages, not repair! Period! #BB14 @ColorsTV.”

However,Kamya has also criticised Rahul on the show when she believed him to be wrong. After his fight with Jasmin Bhasin, Kamya had tweeted, “#RahulVaidya ne bag liya, sahi kiya.. he was doing the task which is not at all wrong but “Actor hai Actor hai” bole ke kise ke profession ko beech mein laana was so not cool #BB14 @ColorsTV #JasminBhasin.”

Earlier this week, Pavitra got angry when Eijaz saved Jasmin. Pavitra claimed that she did not mind not being saved but was hurt because he said he was thanking Jasmin for working hard and serving everyone porridge. In her outburst, Pavitra abused Eijaz, called him “ehsanfaramosh” (ungrateful) and also said repeatedly that she had often taken care of his food in the house and, of all things, he decided to give the reason that Jasmin fed him! On Sunday’s episode, Salman slammed Pavitra for doing the exact same things that she had slammed Kavita Kaushik for. Kavita, too, had an ugly fight with Eijaz in her first stint inside the house and had used both abusive language and physical aggression. Both Pavitra and Kavita also talked about feeding Eijaz.

After Pavitra’s outburst, Kamya had tweeted, “Now you know dear #PavitraPunia how it feels to be made a fool by a man for whom you cooked with love ...not because he needed it but because you cared. Serves you right, now eat your words ! #FoodForThought @ColorsTV #bb14 @Iamkavitak.” Quoting her own tweet, Kamya wrote Sunday, “Kya ghumaake de rahe ho #BiggBoss Rolling on the floor laughingFace with tears of joyOk hand ufff too much fun #BB14 @ColorsTV.”

