Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya think Rubina and Abhinav are faking divorce story, say ‘I have lost all faith in these two’

tv

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:15 IST

While Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's fans appreciated their honesty after she opened up in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 about being on the verge of divorce, the couple’s co-contestants on the show are having a more difficult time believing their story. Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya expressed doubts about Rubina’s revelations.

On the November 30 episode of the show, Kavita and Rahul discussed Rubina and Abhinav’s relationship in a conversation with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. “They were on a holiday, right before entering the house?” Jasmin asked, to which Kavita replied, “They were roaming in the hills, dancing, sharing happy videos. They were with the parents. And why would a couple come to Bigg Boss to mend their relationship? This is a place where even friendships break. I just realised that nobody is real. All are wearing masks. I have lost all faith in these two.”

Rahul added, “Isn’t it against their self-respect? I am not happy about what she said, but she is standing against her own words.” Aly, however, seemed to side with Rubina.

During a task to claim an ‘immunity stone’, Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav were contemplating divorce before they decided to enter the Bigg Boss house. She confessed: “Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together).”

The task, which saw several contestants open up about deeply personal secrets, was criticised by former housemate Diandra Soares, who called it ‘insensitive’. During the task, everyone from Eijaz Khan and Kavita, to Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin spoke about past traumas.

