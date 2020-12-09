Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan says Vikas Gupta is no mastermind, he calls her ‘dual-faced’ as they hit each other

On Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, challengers Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta will be seen fighting with each other and even hitting each other. Arshi was working in the kitchen and Vikas was eating on the table as they locked horns with each other.

In the promo video, Arshi called Vikas to mash some potatoes and he responded that he’d do it in twenty minutes. When she asked him to hurry up, he said, “Peeche mat lag! (Do not come after me).” Arshi then said that Vikas was determined to finish the ration and Eijaz Khan, standing right beside her, said, “Aise kyu bol rahe log aap ration khatam karne aaye ho (Why are people saying you are here to finish the ration)?”

Arshi then said, “Likh ke rakh lo aap, kuch na kuch task kar raha hai, kuch kar raha, Nas nas se waqif hu iski (I can give this in writing, he is performing some task. I know him very well.).”

“You are waking people up in the middle of the night, I am sure it is a task,” she added.

Vikas then asked Arshi to stay out of it but she refused to listen to him. Vikas called her the biggest “dogla insaan (dual-faced person) ” in the world as she said she had an eye on everyone and everything. “Mastermind nahi ho aap, saala jhootha (You are no mastermind, liar),” she said and Vikas got angry upon the use of the word “saala”.

As he moved towards her, Arshi hit him and he responded in a similar fashion. Soon, Eijaz intervened and stopped them both from getting into an ugly fight. Vikas said, “How dare you! Are you mad? She is hitting me.” Arshi yelled, “Don’t touch me!”

Jasmin Bhasin was seen saying, “It is all equal, you hit him and he also stopped you in a similar way.” Arshi was then seen asking Vikas to stay away from her. He replied to her, “You come near me, I never do. You are being too mannerless now.”

The video ended with Arshi threatening to hit Vikas with a huge container.

