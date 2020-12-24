Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat cries as she remembers her husband, says ‘I kept crying for years, did not sleep for a long time’

tv

Haryana’s Sonali Phogat, who made her wild card entry on Bigg Boss 14 recently, was seen opening up about missing her late husband. She even cried as she spoke to singer and co-contestant Rahul Vaidya.

In a special masala video aired Wednesday, Sonali told Rahul that her husband had been a great support as she ventured into acting and politics. She also revealed that she came from an orthodox family where it was not easy for a woman to step out for work. She further told him, “I kept crying for years and my eyesight was affected. I did not want to continue any of this work. But then, my mother-in-law encouraged me. She insisted I go ahead with my political career as he (husband) wanted me to join politics.”

She cried as she further said, "Unke guzarne k baad mai raat ko soyi nahi kaafi time tak. Abhi bhi farm pe jaati hu to kamre, bed se uthne ka mann nahi karta (I could not sleep for a long time after he passed away. Even now, I do not want to step out of our room when I visit the farm.).”

“I am now fulfilling all his dreams...the farm, all those trees. He wanted all of this,” Sonali added. Watching her cry, Rahul Mahajan, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni came and asked the singer not to make her cry. As she continued crying, Aly assured her that she is not alone, and the contestants are there for her.

Sonali had told Hindustan Times ahead of her entry on the show, “I became associated with politics, and my husband supported me here as well. But after he died, I saw the reality of people and how they view a woman. If a woman is good-looking and alone, she is not allowed to live. She is mentally tortured and wrong things are said about her. People make all kinds of attempts to force you to sit at home or take advantage of you. After my husband passed away, I faced many such hardships, which have made me stronger.”

