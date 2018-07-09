Bigg Boss 2 Telugu, episode 29: Nani’s show turns into Game of Thrones

Nani-hosted Bigg Boss 2 Telugu started with some lessons in truth. The actor decided to address the elephant in the room and asked Babu Gogineni why he nominated Deepthi and attacked her without even clarifying things. Nani also said Babu has a soft corner for Tejaswi and wanted the contestants to be aware of that.

He also had Babu, the man who claims to only believes in facts, confess that he fell prey to hearsay. Nani also spoke to Deepthi, Geetha and Shyamala about why they would be in one washroom at the same time? The women had taken off their mics and spoke in secrecy about Kaushal. It was revealed that Kaushal overheard Tejaswi and Nandini speaking about one particular bed in the Bigg Boss house that gave them bad dreams, so Tejaswi wondered if the guys could have a sleepover in that room.

Kaushal took the initiative and asked Deepthi if it would be alright with the women if the men did that. Deepthi said that there was nothing scary, and if there was, the contestants in the house were all adults. Tanish lost his temper in front of Nani and tried to warn Kaushal. Just when they had begun to be friends, this incident had Tanish wondering if Kaushal had changed at all.

Nani is on Kaushal’s side and supports him. He tells the housemates that he was just being a cautious captain and there was no bad intention behind his move. He also announced that Kaushal was safe.

The left Tejaswi, Shyamala, Nandini and Deepthi in the danger zone. There was a Game of Thrones inspired throne in the house and Nani announced that the housemates should choose one contestant as their villain and explain why. He had expected the game to be serious and allegations to surface, however, it turned out to be a funny event. For instance, Samrat announced that Roll Rida was his villain. Uncharacteristically, even Tejaswi was diplomatic and chose to go with Amit as her villain. He then announced that Tejaswi was safe too.

When the time came for elimination, Nani said that on this day he wouldn’t reveal who would be eliminated. Bigg Boss directly called Shyamala, Nandini and Deepthi to the activity area. Kaushal and Tejaswi were then called to the activity room too. The two had performed brilliantly in a previous task and had attained a secret power. Bigg Boss announced that Tejaswi and Kaushal had the power to save one contestant each from nomination.

Kaushal and Tejaswi’s teammates in the task happened to be Nandini and Deepthi. So they each chose one contestant and Shyamala was eliminated on Sunday’s episode.

