Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner is Shiv Thakare, was Roadies Rising semi-finalist earlier

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:31 IST

The second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, ended on Sunday with Shiv Thakare emerging as the winner. Shiva was the finalist of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 along with Veena Jagtap, Shivani Surve, Neha Shitole, Aroh Welankar and Kishori Shahane. It was a battle between Neha emerged as the first runner-up.

Shiv took home Rs 17 lakh prize money and the winner’s trophy. Announcing his win, the official handle of Bigg Boss Marathi tweeted, “Our #MarathiBoy Shiv Thakare has won BiggBossMarathi Season 2! He has won only because of your support! Not only Shiv but you all have won! Thank you so much for your love. God bless you!”

Thanking his fans, Shiv also wrote, “Hello everyone!! Your Shiv is back with the trophy!! And today I have won because of you all. Thank you thank you so much. Love you all and God bless you! You all are the winner! You all are the best!”

Shiv found favour with viewers for his simplicity and honesty. His romantic angle with co-contestant Veena was also a talking point. However, his mother was against the couple and made her thoughts clear while visiting the Bigg Boss house. In a post-finale press conference, Shiva said he was committed to the relationship and will try to change the mind of his mother. He was earlier a semi-finalist in Roadies Rising and was a part of Rannvijay Singha’s gang.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 12:31 IST