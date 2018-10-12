Bigg Boss season 12 day 25: Contestants mourn Sreesanth’s exit; Saba and Srishty banned from captaincy

Sorrow takes over the Bigg Boss house as S Sreesanth’s untimely exit, during the mid-week evictions, is mourned by not just his singles team but also the jodis. His closest friend Dipika Kakar had called out his name during the evictions. While the actor continued to shed tears post his departure, she consistently made an effort to justify her decision. The Sasural Simar Ka actor tried to make the contestants believe how Sreesanth wanted to go home and therefore she voted against him.

In another secret chamber, Sreesanth, along with roommate Anup Jalota, kept his eyes and ears hooked to the screen to keep a tab on the activities in the house. He felt that except Karanveer, the trio of Srishty Rode, Nehha Pendse and Dipika is happy with his departure.

Meanwhile, Jasleen Matharu shared her opinion that Sreesanth never wanted to get evicted. As the singles head to a split, both Nehha and Srishty tried to bond with the jodis. The contestants speculated Nehha to be next in the line for eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Karanvir turned against Dipika and wanted to send her in Kalkothri for voting against Sreesanth.

As day 25 started with the song ‘Pretty woman’, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task for the contenders Saba-Somi and Srishty. Saba decided to play on the behalf of her jodi. The girls were told to collect the magnetic plates from the house inmates and paste it on a wall with their name on it. The participant with the most number of plates would win. A participant could also remove the name of the opponent from the plates and write her own name.

The game began with Saba managing to collect the most number of plates from even the unexpected people like Nehha and Jasleen. As soon as Srishty realised that she had very few plates, she started removing Saba’s name from her plates. In a bid to protect herself, Saba pushed Srishty and the latter fell down. After this, Srishty lost her cool and created a ruckus in the bathroom.

Post the task, Bigg Boss asked Dipika to narrate the entire incident. She explained how both were at fault. As a punishment, Bigg Boss cancelled the entire task and banned Saba and Srishty from the captaincy forever. And the jodi of Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana was reinstated as the captains of the house.

Away from the eyes of the house inmates, Sreesanth pledged to show the real side of Nehha and Dipika after the show. Do you also think that Nehha will be the next to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house?

