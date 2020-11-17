e-paper
Home / TV / Black Widows trailer: Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee make for killer wives in new Zee5 series

Black Widows trailer: Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee make for killer wives in new Zee5 series

Black Widows trailer: Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee play three friends with worst husbands. The plot to murder their husbands and live a life of freedom.

tv Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee in Black Widows.
Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee in Black Widows.
         

Zee5 has released the trailer for their upcoming thriller series, Black Widows. It stars Shamita Shetty, Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee as three women with the worst husbands.

One’s husband threatens to kill their daughter while another’s beats her behind closed doors. The third treats his wife like a commodity, sharing her with his friends. The women, tired of living a life of abuse and fear, decide to take matter into their own hands and murder their husbands.

 

With the abusers out of their lives, new doors open up. They start meeting new men, living a live of freedom but the fun ends soon when an investigation is launched into the death of their husbands.

The show is the eighth international adaptation of popular Finnish show Black Widows. It also stars Raima Sen and is directed by Birsa Dasgupta, who worked with Anurag Kashyap in 2004 film Black Friday.

Shamita took to Instagram to share the trailer of her show. “BLACK WIDOWS TRAILER Every king meets his fate, with a Queen’s checkmate! Trailer out now !! #blackwidows premieres 18th December! #womenontop,” she wrote in her post.

Mona shared a picture from the show and wrote, “No spiders were harmed during the making of this show, but some men were The wait is over. #BlackWidows Trailer Premieres Tomorrow #WomenOnTop.”

