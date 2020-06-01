Chahatt Khanna: The lockdown has done beautiful things to me and my mental health

tv

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:06 IST

Actor Chahatt Khanna prefers calling a spade a spade, be it about the taboo that she thinks is attached to being a single mother, or even talking about mental health. Ask her how it’s been for her, juggling work and her two daughters (Zohar and Amaira), and she says, “It’s a mix of a lot of things. It’s exhausting, and at the same time, overwhelming. And it’s full of joy, and sometimes stressful. It’s part and parcel of motherhood.”

The 33-year-old has spoken about her battle with depression quite openly, so much so that her near and dear ones advise her to not be so vocal. “My friend recently said ‘why do you have to talk about everything so openly? Our society is such that some things are better to not be spoken about’. I said I know that, but I am also so overwhelmed with whatever I am going through, I had to spill the beans. I am not a person who can keep things too much to herself. I have to come out. People advising to not speak up is something that does happen,” she confesses.

The current lockdown phase has proved to be quite a struggle in a lot of ways for many people, and it can be taxing mentally too. For Khanna, this has been the time to work on her mental health too. “It has been quite life changing,” she tells us, “It has changed me as a person, and done beautiful things to me, including my mental, emotional and physical health. I have got so much beautiful time in my life, which I would have never got. It has completely given me the opportunity to become a whole new person. On my upcoming birthday, I will be a completely new person.”

She has people around her supporting her in this endeavour. “I am already working on it, with my team and my counsellors. For me, this has been a life changing experience. I can’t thank God enough that this actually happened, it has turned out positive for me,” she says.

