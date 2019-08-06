Cheating case against Kiku Sharda and his father for not paying Rs 50 lakh, actor denies charges

tv

Comedian Kiku Sharda has landed in legal trouble after art director Nitin Kulkarni filed a police complaint against six people including Kiku and his father, who run a charitable trust The Mumbai Fest, for cheating him of Rs 50.70 lakh.

Nitin has reportedly filed a complaint at the Amboli police station in Mumbai. According to a Times Now report, Nitin was assigned the task of designing a set for a three-day fest held last year at the MMRDA grounds in BKC. He has now claimed that he never received a copy of the agreement between him and the trust. He also said that the cheque given to him by the organisers bounced and that he was not paid what he was promised.

The report states that a police officer told the portal, “The dispute arose between the two parties due to some miscommunication about the due amount. After receiving a complaint we have registered an FIR and our probe is on. We will verify the claims made by both sides.” Reacting to the cast, the lawyer of the trust has said, “We will give all the necessary documents to the police and also submit proof in court.”

As per the report, Kiku as well as his father, who is the secretary of the trust, have denied any involvement in the case. Sharing his part of the story, Kiku said, “I just attended the event like other celebrities did and I am not a member or a trustee of Mumbai Fest though my father is the secretary. My name has been dragged into this for no reason.”

Kiku currently plays several roles in The Kapil Sharma Show. He also starred in a horror comedy web series, Booo Sabki Phategi.

