Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath ties the knot with actor Sulagna Panigrahi, see pics from wedding, reception

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath ties the knot with actor Sulagna Panigrahi, see pics from wedding, reception

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath and actor Sulagna Panigrahi have announced that they got married earlier this month. See pictures from their wedding here.

tv Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Biswa Kalyan Rath and Sulagna Panigrahi tied the knot earlier this month.
Biswa Kalyan Rath and Sulagna Panigrahi tied the knot earlier this month.
         

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath tied the knot with actor Sulagna Panigrahi on December 9, they announced in social media posts on Saturday, sharing pictures from the ceremony. They also shared pictures from the wedding reception.

“Biswa Married Aadmi,” the comedian captioned his post. Sharing two pictures as well, Sulagna wrote in her caption, “Pic 1- Watching our single life burn away. Pic 2- it’s gonna be a fun ride.” She added, “We married now @biswakalyanrath. Wooooohhhhhoooooooo!”

 
 

Biswa’s comedian friends dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. Kaneez Surka left a shocked face emoji. Rahul Dua wrote, “Arre sabhi log shaadi kara rahe hain kya problem hai sabko (What’s everyone’s problem? Why is everyone getting married?).” Atul Khatri commented, “Suit kaam mein ayega - corporate show ke liye (That suit will come in handy at corporate shows).” Abhishek Upamanyu wrote that he was ‘so sorry’ for Biswa.

Also read: Most serious ever: Biswa on life before Pretentious Movie Reviews

The comedian is known for appearing as a judge on the Amazon Prime Video reality show Comicstaan. He also created the Amazon original series Laakhon Mein Ek, which has aired two seasons. Sulagna, meanwhile, is known for having appeared in Murder 2. She has also appeared in films such as Ishq Wala Love, Isai, Guru Dakshina and Raid, and the TV shows Amber Dhara, Do Saheliyaan and Bidaai.

top news
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval in defamation case
Key Rahul Gandhi appointee Ruchi Gupta quits Congress, blames KC Venugopal for delays
Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report
‘2 days of good cricket, lost it in an hour’: Kohli after 1st Test loss
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
