e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son dies on his birthday, heartbroken actor says ‘who gives such a gift?’

Comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son dies on his birthday, heartbroken actor says ‘who gives such a gift?’

Comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj died on Sunday. The comedian posted an emotional note, saying the child didn’t give him a chance to even cut the cake together.

tv Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj has died.
Comedian Rajeev Nigam’s son Devraj has died.
         

Actor Rajeev Nigam, of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, lost his son Devraj on November 8, which was also the comedian’s birthday. The heartbroken father shared a photo of his son on Facebook, with an emotional note. “What a surprise birthday gift… mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate… pagle aisa gift koi deta hai…..” wrote a heartbroken Rajeev alongside a picture of himself and Devraj.

 

Hindustantimes

Two years ago, Nigam had shared that his son was keeping unwell and was on ventilator. He, however, had not shared the reason for the hospitalisation. Rajeev had lost his father in August this year.

Rajeev Nigam started his career with the second season of the reality comedy show and went on to appear in Har Shaakh Per Ullu Baithaa Hai.

top news
India, Maldives discuss ways to boost economic recovery
India, Maldives discuss ways to boost economic recovery
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Former Karnataka minister’s son arrested in drug case from Goa
Former Karnataka minister’s son arrested in drug case from Goa
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
President-elect Biden’s hopes for Democratic agenda hang on Georgia runoffs
President-elect Biden’s hopes for Democratic agenda hang on Georgia runoffs
BJP member sworn in as MLA in Manipur after HC rejects Cong member’s election
BJP member sworn in as MLA in Manipur after HC rejects Cong member’s election
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In