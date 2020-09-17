Devoleena Bhattacharjee says she stands with Ankita Lokhande: ‘She has always been a sweetheart, has supported people’

tv

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is all set to reprise her character from popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, says she is unaware about the track that the new season will take. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the former Bigg Boss contestant also reveals she is yet to even receive the script for season 2 of Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

“There was always a rumour that it’s returning with season 2 but the talk was among the fans and I did not take it seriously. My show was trending on TikTok and it was recently shown again on other channels, and always received great feedback. But after the Rasoda rap song, the makers approached me and then I was sure that it actually is happening. Of course, it was a proud moment,” an excited Devoleena said.

Asked about her role and storyline in the upcoming season of the show that last aired in 2017, Devoleena revealed, “Seriously we are yet to start shoot. I haven’t received any script.” She added that she has only shot the promotional video and the sets looked pretty safe. “I just shot a promo. It was safe as well as fun filled,” she added. While Rupal Patel will return as the iconic Kokilaben, newcomer Sneha Jain will essay the role of Gehna. Harsh Nagar will play the male lead.

Devoleena, who has been supporting Ankita Lokhande, also said that while she is not aware of the details of the actor’s death, she knows that Ankita has always cared for people. “I really have no idea on his (Sushant’s) death. And I didn’t make any judgements. But it was officially announced that Rhea was into drugs. However, coming to Ankita, she is a sweetheart and has always cared for her people.”

Devoleena also talked about the online trolls she faces most days and added, “I was aware about it (trolling) since before (becoming active on social media). But as u know, if you are not at fault you can roar like a lion. Also trolls are now a part of life and they are unwanted guest on social media.”

Asked if the industry is indeed unfair to outsiders and freshers, Devoleena said, “For fresher, it’s difficult to get a platform to perform.But once you have it, you can make a career with your skills and hard work.”

Devoleena, who had to quit Bigg Boss 13 last year mid way due to health reasons also told HT that she is completely “fit and fine” now but does not plan on going on the Salman Khan show.

Asked if she has any other project at hand, Devoleena said, “As of now Gopi is the plan and let’s see what’s next.”

