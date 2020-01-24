e-paper
Home / TV / Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide, Jasmin Bhasin says ‘shocked, disturbed’

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide, Jasmin Bhasin says ‘shocked, disturbed’

Sejal Sharma has committed suicide and TV industry is shocked. She was recently seen in her first TV show, Dil To Happy Hai Ji.

tv Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sejal Sharmas has also worked in webseries
Sejal Sharmas has also worked in webseries
         

TV actor Sejal Sharma, known for her sitcom Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has committed suicide. A Times of India report said the actor committed suicide and the reason behind her extreme step is not known yet.

The daily quoted co-actor Aru K Verma as saying, “Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It’s very difficult for me to believe as I had met her just 10 days ago and we had even chatted on Whats app on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. I met her 10 days back and she was absolutely fine. We hadn’t met since last three-four months as I had also gone to my hometown, so when we met 10 days ago, she looked perfect. Her family discovered the news today morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken her body to Udaipur for her last rites.”

 

Also read: Man says ‘not AB’ as Abhishek Bachchan shares first look as Bob B

“She was like a sister to me. She also tied rakhi to me in real-life. We shared a close bond and I am shaken. We were always connected to each other. I am unable to talk right now,” he added.

The show’s lead Jasmin Bhasin also said: “I’m shocked and disturbed because she was a very happy girl and we would get along really well. I don’t see any reason why did she do that. But, it’s very sad.”

Sejal essayed the role of Simmi Khosla, lead actor Ansh Bagri aka Rocky’s adopted sister in the show. Sejal has earlier been a part of advertisements such as Vivo with Aamir Khan and Usha Fans with cricketers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. She has also appeared in a web series, Azad Parinde.

