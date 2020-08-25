e-paper
Home / TV / Divyanka Tripathi celebrates first Ganesh Chaturthi with Vivek Dahiya, Ankita Bhargava wishes them a ‘Baal Ganesha’ next year

Divyanka Tripathi celebrates first Ganesh Chaturthi with Vivek Dahiya, Ankita Bhargava wishes them a ‘Baal Ganesha’ next year

Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava wished for Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to have a baby next year.

tv Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married in 2016.
Television actor Divyanka Tripathi celebrated her first-ever Ganesh Chaturthi with husband, television actor Vivek Dahiya, this year. She took to her Instagram page to share pictures and videos of the festivities.

One of her Instagram posts was captioned, “They say He comes to you when He wants to. He finds a way. Our Ganu was love at first sight. Stayed with us only a short while giving us positivity and peace for the times to come. Ganpati bappa morya! #EcofriendlyGanpati #DiveksFirst.”

Television actor Ankita Bhargava, the wife of Divyanka’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel, wished for her and Vivek to have a baby soon. Ankita commented on Divyanka’s post, “Having him come over is the most beautiful feeling ever!!! Godbless you guys with more and more happiness! Next year Gannu bhaiyya ko company dene keliye koi Baal Ganesha hona chahiye (Next year, there should be a little one to give Lord Ganesha company)! #sorrybutnotsorry.”

 

Divyanka shared a video of her and Vivek dancing in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha and captioned it, “#GanpatiBappaMorya #EcofriendlyGanpati #DiveksFirst.”

 

#GanpatiBappaMorya #EcofriendlyGanpati #DiveksFirst

Also read | Amaal Mallik blasts Salman Khan fans who trolled him for calling Shah Rukh Khan his favourite actor: ‘Idiots went crazy’

Vivek also posted pictures from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Divyanka and wrote, “Wishing everyone health (with the best immunity) and happiness. To new beginnings, our first. Ganpati bappa morya! #GaneshChaturthi.”

 

Divyanka and Vivek, who met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, were set up by their mutual friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia. The two have earlier said that there was no courtship period because they both had marriage on their minds. They got engaged in early 2016 and a few months later, on July 8, 2016, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Bhopal.

Recently, Divyanka was rumoured to be replacing Erica Fernandes in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. However, she took to her Instagram stories to clarify, “DTD as Prerna in KZK? It’s a rumour! (Just clearing the air for those who care).”

