Divyanka Tripathi schools troll who asked her not to take drugs, stay away from Karan Johar

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 09:05 IST

Divyanka Tripathi recently schooled a troll who passed a sarcastic comment on her standard of living, asked her to not work with Karan Johar and not take drugs. The actor not just asked him to mind his own business but also told him to focus on his own work and restrain himself from interfering in lives of others.

The war of words between the two started on Twitter when Divyanka tweeted about the massive power cut that brought Mumbai to a standstill on Monday. She wrote, “Kam se nikle, ab bekar aur berozgar se fir rahe hai. Bhai koi bataega aaj Mumbai me bijli kyu nahi hai (Had stepped out for work and am now sitting idle. Will someone tell me why there’s no power supply in Mumbai today?)”

A Twitter user reacted to her tweet, “Ek din bina make-up, bina AC ke bhi rehna seekho madam (Try living without make-up and AC for a day madam).”

बेवजह हीरो मत बनिये अंकल. काम तो सरकारी था जिस में मेकअप की ज़रुरत नहीं. पर विशेष टिप्पणियाँ तो इस प्रकार करते हैं आप लोग जैसे जगह जगह बिग बॉस का कैमरा लगाया हो .

कुछ अच्छा लिखें, आशिर्वाद दें, अन्यथा काम से काम रखें!🙏 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 12, 2020

The actor didn’t ignore the sarcastic remark by a troll and asked him to not act like a hero. She replied to him, “Bewajah hero mat baniye uncle. Kaam to sarkaar ka tha jisme make-up ki zarurat nahi. Par vishesh tippania is prakar karte hai aap log jaise jagah jagah Bigg Boss ka camera lagaya ho. Kuch acha likhe, ashirward de, anyatha kaam se kaam rakhe (You don’t need to be a hero uncle, this was government’s job and it didn’t require any make-up. But the way you comment, it looks like Bigg Boss cameras have been installed everywhere. Write something good, give your blessings, else mind your own business).”

The user soon offered his blessings and also offered a piece of advice. “Mera ashirward tumhare saath hai. Achi achi film karo aur drugs ke chakkar me mat padhna. Karan Johar ke paas toh bhool ke bhi mat jana (My blessings are always with you, do good films and don’t do drugs. Don’t even think of going to Karan Johar),” he wrote.

यह बात बहुत अच्छी लगी. दिल से धन्यवाद 🙏

आज कल सब अमूमन तौर पर दूसरों को बिना वजह गलत ही मान के चलते हैं. कलाकार कितने भी मजबूत दिखें, दिल तो दुखता है.

जिस रोज़ से पिताजी इस शहर के हवाले कर भोपाल गए, प्रयास यही है कि उन का सर फ़ख़्र से ऊँचा रहे!

यह कमल कीचड में भी कमल ही रहेगा. https://t.co/HbVemj83UU — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 12, 2020

Divyanka finally praised him for mending his ways and said, “Yeh baat bhaut achi lagi. Dil se dhanyewaad. Aaj kal sab amoon tor pe doosro ke bina wajah galat ki maan le chalte hai. Kalakaar kitne bhi mazboot dikhe, dil dukhta hai. Jis roz se pitaji is shehr ke hawale kar Bhopal gaye, prayas yahi hai ki unka sar fakr se uncha rahe. Yeh kamal keechad me bhi kamal rahega (I liked what you said. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. These days people assume wrong things about others. No matter how strong an artist is, it hurts. From the day my father left me in Mumbai to attain my dreams, my endeavour has been to make him proud. This lotus will continue to blossom in dirt).”

