Doctor on Bengali TV soap uses Scotch Brite scrubs as defibrillators, Twitter goes wild: ‘Should I laugh or be worried’

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:59 IST

It not uncommon to spot unrelated things in movies and television shows. From coffee cups to plastic bottles in fantasy shows, to desert coolers in mythological series, fans often spot weird things that have no business being there. But this latest example takes the cake of the most hilarious household item cameo in a TV show.

A Twitter user watching Bengali television soap Krishnakoli, spotted a doctor using a pair of defibrillators made out of Scotch Brite scrub brushes. The doctor is seen rubbing the brushes together and putting them on another actor, who jumps up in ‘shock’. The ‘defibrillators’ aren’t even connected to any wires. Must be latest technology.

ZEE Bangla TV serial🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uuR5G55kLb — R Bhaduri (@r_bhaduri) August 20, 2020

Twitter was shocked and tickled by the makeshift ‘jugaad’. “Laughed so hard ki sab uth gaye,” wrote one Twitter user. “Did they seriously do this?,” wrote another. One Twitter user even blamed ‘budgetary constraints’ for the improvisation.

However, another Twitter user had a more understanding take. “May I ask: So what? Didn’t we do school dramas with plastic swords? Why, is there a requirement that the defibrillator pads be real? It is after all a TV serial and we are not paying for it, someone else is. The thread only shows how we enjoy pointing fingers at other people,” they wrote.

Regardless, it gave people another reason to bring back that Gopi Vau GIF where she washed her husband’s laptop with soap and water. Nothing will ever beat that.

