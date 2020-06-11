Erica Fernandes on producers not paying dues: ‘Everyone was stuck in initial months, I did not receive payments’

tv

The coronavirus pandemic hit the television industry hard, with shoots stalled for more than two months. Several actors and crew members, who have been put out of work due to the crisis, are facing financial struggles due to non-payment of dues by producers.

Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, weighed in on the issue and said that everyone was struggling initially. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “If you go to see, everyone was stuck in the initial few months. I did not receive payments so I could not do payments. So, that is the case with everyone else because nobody was receiving payments to give.”

She added that her cheque was also stuck due to the unprecedented situation. “I also had to make a few payments too but I was not able to because I had no funds. That was the same case with producers, they did not have it initially but once they had, they gave us,” she said.

Erica was shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay when the lockdown was enforced. She is currently in self-isolation with her family and hesitant to return on set.

“It’s not a simple question of yes or no. There is a lot to it. People have been out of work for a very long time. Some do not have the luxury of making a choice if they should get back to work or not. But, if you personally ask me, I am not up for it, not now at least, maybe a little later yes, and this is due to multiple reasons,” she had told Pinkvilla.

The Maharashtra government recently allowed shoots to resume in the state, if the cast and crew members followed certain guidelines of social distancing and hygiene. However, Erica feels that there is still a high risk, especially for actors who cannot wear a mask and gloves while shooting.

Erica made her small screen debut in the popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi in 2016. She currently plays the lead role in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, which also stars Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif.

