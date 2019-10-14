Farah Khan to test general knowledge of celebs on Backbenchers, shoots with Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mirza

tv

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 15:58 IST

Filmmaker Farah Khan will soon be hosting a chat show where she will quiz celebrities. Called Backbenchers, the show will test the general knowledge of celebs, who will be put through written and oral tests, reports Mid Day. The show will appear on Flipkart app and will begin on October 19.

On Saturday, the filmmaker kickstarted the shoot with actor Parineeti Chopra and sports icon Sania Mirza. The two, incidentally, are very good friends in real life too. A source was quoted by the report as saying, “It’s a fun-filled quiz show that sees Farah as the dean of a college, and the stars as students hoping to secure admission in her college. Every episode will see two stars vying for the position of a backbencher in Farah’s class. The contestants will have to go through several rounds of written and oral tests as she tests their knowledge about various subjects.”

Sharing a picture from the shoot, she wrote: “I lov that I started my new show #Backbenchers on #flipkartvideo with 2 crazy girls who just happen to b women i lov very much.. @mirzasaniar @parineetichopra thank you #ilovquizshows #womenilove #madtimes #shotoniphone11promax.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13: Koena Mitra evicted, Salman Khan declares Sidharth Shukla as Rashami’s slave

The report adds that Farah is keen on having Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Shetty as its inaugural guests. The report, quoting the source, added: “She is in talks with Hrithik Roshan and Rohit Shetty to grace the first episode.” She also wants to quiz Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar with Taapsee Pannu.

Farah, who last made a film in 2014, will soon be directing a big Bollywood musical to be produced by Rohit Shetty. Random reports suggest that it could be the remake of 1982 hit film, Satte Pe Satta. In February this year, Rohit had announced the project and written: “FARAH KHAN directs the BIGGEST ACTION COMEDY flick for ROHIT SHETTY PICTUREZ Welcome to the Family Farah Let’s fly together @farahkhankunder @rohitshettypicturez @reliance.entertainment PC: @avigowariker.”

Speaking to PTI about the said film, Farah had said: “Rohit and I are both extremely excited for the collaboration. We are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical. It’ll be absolutely my kind of a movie. Rohit and I are probably the last two left to make this kind of big, entertaining cinema.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 15:58 IST