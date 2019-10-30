e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Friday actor John Witherspoon dies aged 77

John Witherspoon of the hit Friday comedy movie franchise, died on Tuesday at the age of 77, his family said.

tv Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:24 IST

Reuters
John Witherspoon played John ‘Pops’ Williams on the long-running sitcom The Wayans Bros.
John Witherspoon played John ‘Pops’ Williams on the long-running sitcom The Wayans Bros.
         

Actor John Witherspoon, who starred alongside rapper Ice Cube in the hit Friday comedy movie franchise, died on Tuesday at the age of 77, his family said. “We love you POPS always and forever,” his family said on his Twitter account, referring to another of his roles - John ‘Pops’ Williams on the long-running sitcom The Wayans Bros.

“He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years,” the posting added. Celebrities including Chance The Rapper, actor Jackée Harry and director Judd Apatow went online to pay tribute to the Detroit, Michigan-born actor and comedian.

 

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager after her dress caught fire at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party

“My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King,” Academy Award-winning actor Regina King tweeted. Witherspoon was best known for his recurring role as Ice Cube’s father in the comedy trilogy Friday, Next Friday and Friday After Next movies.

Witherspoon’s manager and family could not be reached for further comment. There were no immediate details on the cause of his death.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 16:24 IST

tags
top news
Talks with Shiv Sena will be completed in 2-3 days: Devendra Fadnavis
Talks with Shiv Sena will be completed in 2-3 days: Devendra Fadnavis
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Mamata Banerjee demands strong probe for ‘real truth’ of Kashmir killing
Mamata Banerjee demands strong probe for ‘real truth’ of Kashmir killing
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

TV News