 Game of Thrones' fans shocked to see Jaime wearing Robb's armour in new season 8 pics, see all reactions
Game of Thrones’ fans shocked to see Jaime wearing Robb’s armour in new season 8 pics, see all reactions

Game of Thrones fans are back at work, trying to figure out more plot points from the upcoming final season of the show.

Updated: Feb 07, 2019 14:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jaime Lannister’s armour looks so much similar to Robb Stark’s.

HBO released a big bunch of pictures from the upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones on Thursday. The pictures gave us a glimpse at all the major characters of the show and something for fans to chew on until the show returns in April.

The new pictures feature fan-favourite characters like Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya, Sansa and Bran Stark, Cersei, Tyrion and Jaime Lannister, and more. A few fans on Twitter have realised how much Jaime’s new armour looks like Robb Stark’s, who died in season 3. The breastplate and the pauldrons look very much like Robb’s.

“Is it just me or is Jaime’s armour very reminiscent of Robb Starks, particularly the breastplate & pauldrons. And I like how he’s no longer in lavish Lannister armour, he’s dressed for a real, gritty battle and I’m loving it,” wrote a fan on Twitter. Others straight up began screaming: “JAMIE LANNISTER FIGHTS FOR THE NORTH. HE FIGHTS FOR THE NORTH,” wrote a fan.

The last time we saw Jaime, he was on his way up north to join Jon and Daenerys in the war and leave his manipulative sister/lover Cersei behind. Perhaps, in the new season he was welcomed into Winterfell with open arms and even given Robb’s armour to fight the oncoming foe.

In the new pictures, Jaime’s brother Tyrion is also seen in Winterfell, packed in thick coats and armour, with snow all around him. Fans are eager to watch the two brothers fight on the same side against the common enemy.

Other reactions to the photos include fans collectively fawning over Jon and Daenerys romance, cheering for the Stark children and shipping Jaime and Brienne’s relationship. Check out a few tweets: 

The new season returns on April 14 and will have six episode of 60 and 90 minutes runtime. The show will be followed by new prequel series.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 14:43 IST

