Game of Thrones’ fans shocked to see Jaime wearing Robb’s armour in new season 8 pics, see all reactions

HBO released a big bunch of pictures from the upcoming eighth and final season of Game of Thrones on Thursday. The pictures gave us a glimpse at all the major characters of the show and something for fans to chew on until the show returns in April.

The new pictures feature fan-favourite characters like Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya, Sansa and Bran Stark, Cersei, Tyrion and Jaime Lannister, and more. A few fans on Twitter have realised how much Jaime’s new armour looks like Robb Stark’s, who died in season 3. The breastplate and the pauldrons look very much like Robb’s.

Is it just me or is Jaime's armour very reminiscent of Robb Starks, particularly the breastplate & pauldrons. And I like how he's no longer in lavish Lannister armour, he's dressed for a real, gritty battle and I'm loving it! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/hdfBWlj0mT — chillyravenart (@chillyravenart) February 6, 2019

“Is it just me or is Jaime’s armour very reminiscent of Robb Starks, particularly the breastplate & pauldrons. And I like how he’s no longer in lavish Lannister armour, he’s dressed for a real, gritty battle and I’m loving it,” wrote a fan on Twitter. Others straight up began screaming: “JAMIE LANNISTER FIGHTS FOR THE NORTH. HE FIGHTS FOR THE NORTH,” wrote a fan.

The last time we saw Jaime, he was on his way up north to join Jon and Daenerys in the war and leave his manipulative sister/lover Cersei behind. Perhaps, in the new season he was welcomed into Winterfell with open arms and even given Robb’s armour to fight the oncoming foe.

In the new pictures, Jaime’s brother Tyrion is also seen in Winterfell, packed in thick coats and armour, with snow all around him. Fans are eager to watch the two brothers fight on the same side against the common enemy.

Other reactions to the photos include fans collectively fawning over Jon and Daenerys romance, cheering for the Stark children and shipping Jaime and Brienne’s relationship. Check out a few tweets:

The only #GameofThrones ship that will ever matter.



I SAID WHAT I SAID. pic.twitter.com/0m0MVpaKow — Lizzie (@lizziethat) February 6, 2019

The very pissed off ladies in the north #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2wgw6oS6tx — jaime's stark armour (@goodkingjon) February 6, 2019

GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 IS A TARGARYEN ONLY EVENT!!! EVERYONE ELSE CAN GO HOME #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/CcXEsv1UXS — The Night King (@aegxnVI) February 6, 2019

♪ And so he spoke, and so he spoke, that Lord of Castamere, and now the rains weep o'er his halls, with no one there to hear ♫ #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7imYrkWdRl — Fiorella Sargenti (@FioSargenti) February 6, 2019

The new season returns on April 14 and will have six episode of 60 and 90 minutes runtime. The show will be followed by new prequel series.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 14:43 IST