Wonder why some Game of Thrones fans hate Daenerys Targaryen? This Reddit thread has it figured out

With the final season just a couple of months away, Game of Thrones fans are already reinforcing their allegiances to their favourite characters. Some want Jon Snow to be crowned King of Westeros, others are rooting for Tyrion. While a few have found an unlikely hero in the series underdog Sansa Stark, some are even going to allow the murderous evil Cersei Lannister to take the throne. In this entire discussion, one name rarely comes up, Daenerys Targaryen, the one we were supposed to root for until the end.

With the (three minus one) dragons by her side, the Targaryen queen was the undoubted heroine of the show for the initial few seasons. Soon, as we approached seasons five and thereafter, fans began losing confidence in her, calling her unworthy and arrogant and even ruthless and unkind. Not very heroic characteristics, surely. A discussion was sparked on Reddit earlier this week, asking why so many GOT fans have grown to hate Daenerys, considering George RR Martin has always written her as someone with good intentions. And the responses have piled up.

“She’s just very naive and entitled and while she fundamentally has good intentions for the people she intends to rule, she has no idea whatsoever on how to get them to actually want her to rule them. She also just sucks at ruling and the only reason she’s accomplished anything is because she has dragons, not because she’s particularly smart, cunning, or any of the traits the other successful characters of the show have,” wrote a Reddit user.

“The only reason she is where she is at this point is because of the dragons. They are the reason she didn’t die outside of Qarth, didn’t die inside the Warlocks Tower, was able to free the Unsullied, survives the Fighter’s Pit in Mereen, finally conquers the Slavers and also the reason why Queen’s Army agrees to a truce. They are the reason she is able to save Jon and Jorah’s crew. And she doesn’t hesitate to use them to make people bow before her or strike fear in them,” wrote another.

Daenerys Targaryen is played by Emilia Clarke on the show.

“She’s rude to the 13 and doesn’t understand business, and she’s * surprised pikachu * that no one will help her without getting something in return,” wrote a fan. “Also, willfully ignorant. Every time someone tries to teach her about the land she claims, she shuts them down,” wrote another.

One even brought to light that perhaps she isn’t the perfect hero the fans have always thought her to be and even GRRM knew about it. “On the surface of things, she appears to be a person who does things for the common good and fights for the rights of the ordinary person. At the same time, for all of her claims of being the one to break the wheel, she is very traditional and focused on her own exclusive power. Often her decisions cause unintended harm and she has hurt and killed a huge number of people while trying to get her thrown back. I personally think her story is part of what makes the world of GOT so interesting, because it shows you that even the so called ‘heroes’ often do very unheroic things,” they wrote.

However, there were others to defend her as well. “Did she not plot to get the Unsullieds? Did she not plot to get the Dothrakis? Even before the dragon, did she not learn a new language and culture to make her situation better? Let be clear. The dragons are here because of her, not the other way around,” wrote one.

“The dragons were babies when she got the unsullied to follow her, took over mereen, astapor and they weren’t even around when the Dothraki started to follow her. The dragons compliment her power, but they’re not the main source of it. If that were the case she would’ve been on the iron throne by now. getting people to follow her by choice and not force is her strategy and approach. The dragons have only been used like four times in battle out of eight seasons. I think you need to spend the next few weeks on rewind. Bend the knee!,” wrote another.

Do you think Dany is overrated? What do you think will be her end on the show? Let us know before the show premieres on April 14.

