Game of Thrones finale disappointed and confused Charles Dance as well. Here are his complaints

Actor Charles Dance, who played the evil and scheming Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones for multiple seasons, has also shown disappointment towards the series finale. The final episode of the hit series drew a lot of flak from all around the world for its rushed and unjustified ending.

In an interview to Good Morning Britain, Dance said he was disappointed by the end. He was on the show to promote his upcoming film Godzilla: King of the Monsters. “I was confused. I have watched as much as I can… I wanted to know what was happening to these characters. We come to the big last series, we come to the very end and I thought, ‘Hmm, OK.’ There’s little Arya going off on a cruise somewhere, poor Jon’s gone back up north, beyond the wall and then there is Tyrion. And all the people left alive are sort of sat around the table going, ‘So well, what are we going to do now, shall we have a cup of tea or something?’ And I thought, ‘Ah, I don’t know’,” he said.

Charles Dance (aka Tywin Lannister) says he wasn't sure how he felt about the final series of #GameOfThrones - and admits he was rooting for Tyrion to sit on the Iron Throne! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/e8sSCuAkXj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 24, 2019

When asked if he was rooting for Tyrion Lannister, his son on the show, Dance confirmed that he was indeed. “Me personally, yes,” he said.

Dance is not alone in his complaints against the show. Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys in the hit HBO show, has said that ‘the last couple seasons weren’t my favourite’. Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, Pilou Asbaek and Maisie Williams also said that they expected different endings for their characters. Others like Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington were also caught on video joking and calling the show ‘disappointing’ or ‘the best season ever,’ while nervously laughing.

A couple of days back, disappointed GoT fans started a petition on Change.org, asking the makers to remake the eighth season of the series “with competent writers”. The petition has already hit 1.2 million signatures. Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, slammed it as “disrespectful” to all those who work on the show.

A man from Seattle also put up a large banner exhibiting a message, “SOMEONE REWRITE GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 PLZ”.Ryan Geddes, the man behind this act, garnered a lot of attention on social media. “I made this just to send to a couple friends as a joke, not really thinking it would go anywhere, and then we hit our limit [for funding],” Geddes told The Hollywood Reporter.

Geddes like other GoT fans was disappointed with the show’s ending and said, “As disappointing as the lazy writing and rushed conclusions of the last season of Game of Thrones have been, even more disappointing is the lack of resources for survivors of strokes and brain injuries.”

GOT will be followed by a prequel series currently titled Bloodmoon and starring Naomi Watts as the lead. Several more prequels are in various stages of development.

