Game of Thrones unveils all-star lineup for upcoming album, to feature A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, others
Artistes such as Ellie Goulding, Mumford & Sons, The Weeknd, and many others will be featured on an upcoming all-star album that will accompany the premiere of Game of Thrones’ final season.tv Updated: Apr 10, 2019 12:05 IST
HBO has announced an all-star lineup for a first-of-its-kind soundtrack for Game of Thrones, to be produced in accompaniment of the show’s eighth and final season. Featured artistes include Ellie Goulding, Mumford & Sons, The Weeknd and others.
The official Game of Thrones Twitter page made the announcement with a video, which listed the artistes’ names, set to a hip-hop beat. Others include Chloe X Halle, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, Lennon Stella, The Lumineers, Jacob Banks, James Arthur, Maren Morris, X Ambassadors, The National and Muse frontman, Matthew Bellamy.
Reacting to the announcement, Ellie Goulding wrote on Twitter, “Can’t lie- my @GameOfThrones song is fire. Though I say so myself... ONE CANNOT LIE.” Maren Morris wrote, “Let the Games begin.” And James Arthur tweeted, “So excited to be a part of this! Winter is here.”
Previous seasons of Game of Thrones have featured popular musical acts such as Sigur Ros and Ed Sheeran in cameo appearances. The National previously recorded The Rains of Castamere song for the show. The score for the final season, as always, will be composed by Ramin Djawadi.
Catch the Thrones, a hip-hop mix tape compiled to promote the show has two volumes, featuring artistes such as Big Boi, Wale, Common, Daddy Yankee, Kilo Kish and others.
Game of Thrones will return for the hotly anticipated final season on April 15 in India, for an abridged season of six episodes. As many as five spin-offs are in various stages of development, including one, starring Naomi Watts in the lead role, proceeding to pilot stage.
First Published: Apr 10, 2019 12:05 IST