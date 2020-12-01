Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share pics from pre-wedding shoot ahead of Dec 25 wedding: ‘Embarking on a journey of forever’

tv

Actor Gauahar Khan and well-known music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid will get married on December 25. The couple took to their respective Instagram pages to make the announcement. They also shared fresh pictures and a note on their wedding.

The note read: “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat.”

Both shared fresh pictures.The occasion was not known but both wore festive clothes. Gauahar wore a colourful red, orange and white ghagra choli paired with a fitting silver jacket while Zaid sported a Pathani suit with a Nehru jacket.

The couple got engaged in July this year. Speaking about the time he proposed to her, Gauahar told Hindustan Times, “I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

