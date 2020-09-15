Gaurav Chopra welcomes baby boy, days after losing both parents to Covid-19, calls it ‘enlightenment in 3 dates’

tv

Actor Gaurav Chopra announced on Monday that his wife Hitisha has given birth to their son. Both his parent died within days of each other recently, and Gaurav described the situation as ‘enlightenment in three dates’.

Taking to Instagram to share pictures of a door sign revealing that they’d become parents to a baby boy, Gaurav wrote in his caption, “19-08-2020, 29-08-2020, 14-09-2020. Enlightenment in three dates. . The meaning of life , explained in this short span of time .. a roller coaster ride , a cycle ... never ending...an emotional and physical test .. and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today ... Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door .. everything changed ! thank you for your love and blessings..it’s been my strength...”

His fans and friends offered their congratulations in the comments section. “Congratulations GC ! Loads of love to baby ..mom & you,” one person wrote. “Yaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy !!!!!! So so Special !!! Lots of love and hugs and truckloads cuddles for the little prince,” wrote another.

The actor’s parents died of Covid-19, within 10 days of each other. In an interview, he had likened the experience to being stabbed in the heart. He told Mumbai Mirror, “My mother died while my father was on the ventilator. So, he didn’t hear the news. Their last conversations were about each other. For the last three-and-a-half years, my father was taking care of my mother and that’s how they left, together. My mother was doing fine till she learnt about dad. The day she stopped speaking to him, her condition deteriorated, day by day.”

Hitisha, who has done her MBA in luxury fashion from Paris, met Gaurav at an event in Mumbai. They tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Delhi in 2018.

