Guilty screening: Kiara Advani introduces her movie, Alia Bhatt poses with bestie Akanksha Ranjan. See pics

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:36 IST

The makers of upcoming Netflix film, Guilty, held a screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. The film is a thriller starring Kiara Advani in the lead.

Spotted at the function were Alia Bhatt, who came with sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan; War actor Vaani Kapoor, Sairat actor Rinku Rajguru, Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya, Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend Patralekha, director Zoya Akhtar and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya Yadav were among the many who made it to the screening.

Kiara Advani, Akanksha Ranjan and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada at the screening.

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan at the show.

Alia Bhatt with Akanksha Ranjan.

The many members of Guilty team were spotted at the screening; writer-director Ruchi Narain, known for her work Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi was seen at the event. Also seen were Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapur (her sister Anushka Ranjan was also present) and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada was also present at the screening.

Anushka Ranjan with Vaani Kapoor.

Sairat star Rinku Rajguru at the show.

Ruchi Narain and Taher Shabbir at the screening.

Pragya Yadav, Athiya Shetty and Zoya Akhtar at the screening.

Vaani Kapoor, Patralekha and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada at the screening.

Guilty, a Netflix film produced by Dharmatic, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, is about a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape. Speaking about her role in Guilty, Kiara had told IANS, “I play a character called Nanki in Guilty. She is an extremely layered and complex character. She is constantly wearing a mask. She is very far from who I am as a person. It was very interesting to understand the different shades of this character and get inside the skin of it.”

Speaking further about doing a Netflix film and if the digital platforms provide better opportunities to actors, Kiara had said, “I think today the lines are blurring. I remember after watching Sanju, I liked Vicky’s (Kaushal) character as much as I liked the character of Sanju. The role which you are playing should excite you as an actor. Even the platforms are blurring. A mainstream actor like me is also doing a feature film on a platform like Netflix. I think that’s a great thing. A change is happening.”

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty stars Kiara, Akansha, Gurfateh and Taher Shabbir. The film releases on Netflix on March 6.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

(With IANS inputs)

