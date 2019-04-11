Exclusive: Has Parul Chauhan’s relationship with her mentor Rajan Shahi gone sour?

Last year, when Parul Chauhan decided to tie the knot to Chirag Thakker, the first person she broke the news to was her mentor, producer Rajan Shahi. He had given her a break in the hit show Bidaai, and in 2016, cast her in his hit ongoing TV drama,Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in a pivotal role. But, now, reports are that their relationship seems to have changed. Sources claim, right after her marriage in mid-December, Parul gave a notice to the production team saying she wants to quit the show.

“Apparently, Shahi was unaware of this development in Parul’s mind and was too shocked to react. He let her go, claim sources. Parul has been missing on the hit primetime drama since January first week. Her co-stars are aware of this but as she wasn’t very close to any of them, and therefore, no one has reacted. It was too sudden and unexpected for all of them, but mostly for Shahi who treated Parul like family,” says the source, adding, “Parul always praised Shahi and treated him like family and this sudden change in behavior has taken everyone aback.”

Actor Sachin Tyagi, who played Parul’s husband on the show, admitted that “Parul has not been shooting since January”. He says, “None of us have a clue why and we, too, are in the dark about any reasons for the absence. Even I want to know what happened.”

When contacted Parul says, “I quit the show because my character, which was of a strong mother, was progressing into a grandmother. I didn’t think I would be able to convincingly play a grandma on screen and therefore, it didn’t make sense to continue. Rajan sir is a father figure to me, so he was the first one I talked to about leaving the show. He was aware of my decision. As for our relationship going sour, I have not felt anything of the sort. But, if he is upset or hurt with my decision, then I will surely have a word with him. Ek baap apni beti se bahut dino tak naraz nahin rahe paayenge. He has been there for me every step of the way in my life and I will make it up to him.”

Rajan Shahi was reluctant to share his opinion on the same and says, “I don’t wish to comment on this please.”

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 16:10 IST