Hasmukh trailer: Vir Das plays a murderous comedian in new Netflix series

tv

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:49 IST

Netflix on Friday released the trailer of its upcoming series, Hasmukh, starring Vir Das, which is slated to release on April 17, 2020.

The series follows the journey of a young man from Saharanpur who wants to be the greatest comedian in the world. While he is a great writer, what he lacks is comic timing. Determined to achieve his dream, he will do absolutely anything to make sure the world notices his talent. But how far is he willing to go to realise his dreams? And can he get away with it? Hasmukh is the story of untamed ambition and how, when not controlled, it can wreak havoc.

In a statement, Vir said, “Performing in front of a live audience is extremely different from being in a fictional film or series. I’m back on screen playing a strange and unusual character, so I’m excited. He’s super awkward, soft spoken, always mild...until he murders or gets on stage. Stand-up comedians will relate to Hasmukh’s journey… well, most of it at least. We’re all looking for innovative ways to make people laugh, but this guy takes it to the next level. The trailer should give you a sneak peek into what I’m talking about, but just wait and watch!”

Hasmukh, directed by Nikhil Gonsalves, also stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad.

