HBO’s Big Little Lies season 2 premiere inspires hilarious Meryl Streep memes. Check them out

The season two premiere of HBO’s Big Little Lies has inspired fans to come up with hilarious memes. Most of them centre around Meryl Streep’s shady new character, Mary Louise. Check them out.

tv Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Meryl Streep’s scream is catching the internet’s attention.

The second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies premiered on Monday in India, and fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about the introduction of multiple Oscar-winner Meryl Streep into the mix. The show already features formidable actors such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz.

Meryl plays Mary Louise, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s evil Perry. He was killed at the end of season one, and Mary Louise arrives at Monterrey to help Nicole Kidman’s character cope with the aftermath of his death.

Mary Louise, however, has ulterior motives. She suspects something doesn’t quite add up about her son’s death, and she wants to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to share the best Mary Louise moments with others. Many of them have made memes of a particular scene, in which Meryl tells Reese Witherspoon’s character, “You’re very short. I don’t mean it in a negative way. Maybe I do. I find little people to be untrustworthy.”

Here are some reactions:

The first season of the thriller was directed by the Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee. It received unanimous praise for its performances and themes, and was nominated for 16 Emmys, winning eight.

Directed by Andrea Arnold, the second season of Big Little Lies will have seven episodes, like season one. The show will air on Hotstar in India.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 16:02 IST

