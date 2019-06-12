HBO’s Big Little Lies season 2 premiere inspires hilarious Meryl Streep memes. Check them out

The second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies premiered on Monday in India, and fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about the introduction of multiple Oscar-winner Meryl Streep into the mix. The show already features formidable actors such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz.

Meryl plays Mary Louise, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s evil Perry. He was killed at the end of season one, and Mary Louise arrives at Monterrey to help Nicole Kidman’s character cope with the aftermath of his death.

Mary Louise, however, has ulterior motives. She suspects something doesn’t quite add up about her son’s death, and she wants to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to share the best Mary Louise moments with others. Many of them have made memes of a particular scene, in which Meryl tells Reese Witherspoon’s character, “You’re very short. I don’t mean it in a negative way. Maybe I do. I find little people to be untrustworthy.”

Here are some reactions:

Who else felt attacked when Meryl Streep’s character said short people can’t be trusted in #BigLittleLies?? pic.twitter.com/hZb8ibat0U — Van Duong (@xoxo_van) June 10, 2019

i have decided to have meryl streep’s scream from big little lies season 2 as my alarm ringtone in the morning pic.twitter.com/uaxXDkQDLE — Marwa (@m4rwaosm) June 10, 2019

"So you know what I did? I *did* scream. Wanna hear?" Meryl Streep as Perry’s mother is just... supremely disturbing and makes you sink back into your chair in trepidation. #BigLittleLies — Nikki Davis (@halliwax) June 10, 2019

Remember this tweet. Meryl Streep will win an Emmy for #BigLittleLies and that scream will be in her highlight package when the nominees are read at the ceremony. — Ryan (@tvisgreat) June 10, 2019

No one:



Meryl Streep in #BigLittleLies: *breathes*



Everyone: Hey queen! Girl, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly. I’d say I’m surprised, but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal. — Andrew Van Heusden (@AVanHeusden15) June 10, 2019

Meryl Streep to every other woman in Big Little Lies I have to assume pic.twitter.com/PfzzmdVVfz — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) June 9, 2019

Meryl Streep four months from now #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/jog7o2FkW0 — Wicked Pretty Pop (@wickedprettyp0p) June 10, 2019

Meryl Streep entering this award season pic.twitter.com/caysLocA0Y — Greta🌻 (@gretawontgshit) June 7, 2019

nicole kidman, meryl streep and laura dern knowing that their emmy and golden globe nominations are secure pic.twitter.com/eiFUCY0cG8 — nicole (@chastaen) June 10, 2019

meryl streep reese, nicole,

laura, zoe, and

shailene pic.twitter.com/40OHpy9qws — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 10, 2019

Meryl Streep already earned that 2020 Emmy. #BLL2 pic.twitter.com/a0zGtDne41 — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 10, 2019

The first season of the thriller was directed by the Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee. It received unanimous praise for its performances and themes, and was nominated for 16 Emmys, winning eight.

Directed by Andrea Arnold, the second season of Big Little Lies will have seven episodes, like season one. The show will air on Hotstar in India.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 16:02 IST