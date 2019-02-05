Hina Khan’s Komolika will be missing from Kasautii Zindagii Kay from March. Here’s why

Hina Khan and her character Komolika will take a break from TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay from next month. Responding to rumours that she is quitting the show, the actor told Bombay Times, “I am not quitting Kasautii..., but I am going on a break for five-six months, as I have given my nod to a movie.” The Bigg Boss alum is also expected to attend Cannes film festival.

Hina didn’t reveal any details about her film project. “I can’t disclose much about the film, but yes, I have communicated my decision to the makers of the show. Having said that, I will be back on the show whenever I am required. In the earlier season too, the track would change and Komolika would take a break and come back. As of now, I won’t be seen post March,” she said.

Komolika is the antagonist in the Ekta Kapoor show that revolves around the lives of Prerna (played by Erica Fernandez) and Anurag (essayed by Parth Samthaan). The film is a retread of the 2001 show by Balaji Telfilms that starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in lead roles; Komolika’s role was played by Urvashi Dholakia.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is Hina’s second fictional TV show after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina left the TV show after playing the lead for eight years. Other than Bigg Boss 11, she also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 18:02 IST