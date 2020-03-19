Hina Khan suggests ways to cope with coronavirus shutdown, displays correct way to wear a mask. Watch

tv

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 10:00 IST

Actor Hina Khan has urged fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting they can utilise the time for focusing on their fitness. She also shared a video where she displayed the correct way of using a face mask.

In an Instagram post, Hina shared a video of her training session and wrote,”#InItToWinIt #WeShallGetThruThisTogether With the Covid-19 outbreak, for precautionary measures, everything around us is shut.. Gymnasiums, pools, Zumba classes, dance classes everything.. but I pledge to take care of my body.. we can workout at home.. we can eat right and inspire people to not give up on thr bodies.. Fall in love with caring for yourself, Body Mind and Spirit.. It’s time to heal, It’s time to #SelfCare ...let’s exercise and learn new ways of being #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle.”

Hina has been on a career-high ever since she appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss. She travelled to Cannes where her first film was screened and later worked on a Hollywood project.

Talking about the importance of social distancing at these times, Hina told Pinkvilla, “Though I understand that in our country many do survive by simply earning their daily wages and go about their livelihood regularly. But these are not Regular times and frankly, we do not know about the Virus completely and that what will be its everlasting effect on a huge populated country like India. So I did a post about a couple of weeks back urging for a complete lockdown. We all know our medical health care system and it’s functionality, if we can not contain it I fear the repercussions will be unimaginably devastating. So yes, I do support the cancellation of shoots as I know for a fact that hundreds n thousands of people commute for that every single day.”

In a separate video she posted online, Hina also displayed the correct way of using a facial mask. “Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks.”

She added, “This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.”

Also read: Producers’ guild creates relief fund for daily wage workers, everyone free to donate but no fixed inflow yet

India has reported 169 confirmed reported cases of coronavirus till Thursday morning as cinema halls, malls, schools and colleges have been shut down. Movie shootings have been stalled and film releases have been postponed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more